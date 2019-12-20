Swing From A Tree & Go Kayaking At This Beautiful Campsite Near Mumbai

Had enough of the beautiful homestays and resorts? Let your outdoorsy side out and go camping near Mumbai at Vasind, a destination just 2 hours away from Mumbai which has both the beauty of the mountains and the bubbling river by its side.

The campsite is set by the Bhatsai river, and is really close to Mumbai. There’s plenty to do here, from trekking, swimming, swinging by the campsite or gathering around the bonfire. One of the most popular companies that organises camps there is Big Red Tent, which takes care of the setting up of the camp site, the tents, the BBQ dinner, and either fishing or a kayaking session, depending on your choice. You can also trek into the forest if you like. It’s a 2-day trip and price is available on request.

How To Get There:

Vasind is ahead of the Nashik highway (NH3), and is a 2-hour road trip away. It is located approximately 70 km from Mumbai, and while it is accessible by road, there’s also a train that goes towards Asangaon that you can hop on to.

Price: INR 2000 per person/night inclusive of camping gear, breakfast and BBQ dinner. Kids below 8 years can stay for INR 1000 per night. You can rent a grill at INR 300 and they encourage you to bring along your own BBQ ingredients.