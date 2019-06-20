Radio Bar Is Back With A Loud Bang To Woo The City In A Truly Remarkable Way

Mumbai legacy finds a modern avatar – swanky new electric interiors but the same old commitment to celebrating life king size! This city is home to some of the most well-known names in the country, out of the box culinary experiences and of course, an exemplary nightlife. On most dark nights, it often gets difficult to distinguish between the plethora of restaurants and bars, each one more interesting than the other. But sometimes, amongst that gluttonous spread of options, you find your spot – a space that manages to catch your heart and soul. If you thought of Radio Bar this very instant with a wishful sigh, your prayers have been answered! Mumbai’s beloved Radio Bar is open again, promising to leave your taste buds satisfied and your nights unforgettable. Since the very start, Radio Bar has been the epitome of vogue, oomph and luxury. This Khar location is where rubbing shoulders with Mumbai’s most well-known celebs is not new, the food is always loved, the music - uplifting and the cocktails always endless -literally. But as the age-old saying goes - change is the only constant, and Radio Bar abides by that to the T! With an upgraded menu and an unbelievably electrifying makeover, Radio Bar launched to the biggest night of the city’s cream of the crop, a tiny glimpse of what’s to come. From the moment you walk in, every corner of the place oozes style. With interiors designed by Sumessh Menon, the ace hospitality design guru, Radio Bar sends an ode to the beautiful retro era gone by. Right from the grey trellis wall and a gigantic logo to the black and white geometric flooring, distinctive wall art and namesake radios that shine bright, Radio Bar beckons and makes people wish that they never had to leave. The highlight of the deluxe place is their one-of-its-kind inward curved bar with bolsters as bar aprons and the DJ placed bang in its centre, to keep the drinks coming and make everyone move at thumping beats. For the outdoor area lovers, Radio Bar also boasts of cosy alfresco dining space, complete with monochrome awnings and mesmerising elements for your next Insta story. The lighting is the cherry on the cake - neon in many parts to ensure a good night out! Resonating the passion, Nikhil Merani, Owner & Director for Silver Beach Hospitality says, “Radio Bar is an emotion, not just a place to hang out. If you’d ask our regulars, they would probably echo the same. We closed doors only to open better and bigger. Now that we have opened our doors, the team is looking forward to reliving the energy of this brand, this time with a multi-cuisine menu suited well for the bar as well as a full meal alongside Radio’s Iconic cocktails and weekly music schedule”. Chef Rohan Dsouza - the in-house culinary director has done a brilliant job of uplifting the menu, catering to innovative contemporary tastes of all palates and flavours. Be it the popular street food that we all adore or standout dishes right from the Asian Wok, no one beats Radio Bar at ensuring everyone goes home with a happy belly. Some of the must-try is Singapore black pepper pork belly slow roasted to perfection, Portuguese Chicken Cafreal that will bowl you over for real, Prawn Balchao and Goan Ras Omelette Pav for the ardent lovers and Pumpkin and Goat Cheese Risotto and Creamy Paprika Mushroom Ciabatta for the vegetarians. What sets the place apart from the rest are the exclusive radio cocktails, right from Billie Gin destined to become your lover or the Kokum together and Tequila that will make you sway and slay. Now, since the eternal truth isn’t in the drink but the next one, Radio bar will host high-frequency hours every evening from 6 to 8 for 1+1, guaranteed to let you live and drink boundless! What are you waiting for then? Head on to Radio Bar now and partake in the glam revelry with your loved ones, the doors are now open!