While there is a flurry of cool places to dine and party at in the city, sometimes a quiet dinner with your partner is all you desire. If you are in the mood for candles (and calm) over strobe lights, check out these places you can hit up on a weekend with your bae for a perfect meal.
Take Your Bae To These Restaurants For The Perfect Candle Light Dinner Experience
While there is a flurry of cool places to dine and party at in the city, sometimes a quiet dinner with your partner is all you desire. If you are in the mood for candles (and calm) over strobe lights, check out these places you can hit up on a weekend with your bae for a perfect meal.
Bayview Cafe, Colaba
Located atop Hotel Harbour View in Colaba, Bayview Cafe boasts of a stunning view of the sea. This budget-friendly restaurant and bar is the perfect place for your beloved and you. A four-course meal, surreal views, candlelights, a cosy ambience and the company of your partner- what more do you need? Call them and book your spot right away.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Dome, Churchgate
Touted as one of the best views with warm lights at besides the sea at The Intercontinental, Dome should be saved for special occasions. With cocktails starting at INR 750 and beer at INR 450 a pint, may be pre-drinking is a good idea when you’re low on cash. There’s sushi, seafood platter, crepes and artisanal square pizzas to be relished.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Pali Village Cafe, Pali
With no signboards directing you to this place quietly sitting besides Janata bar, Pali Village Cafe has been a favourite haunt for those who like their food tasty and interiors, ruined. Slightly higher on the pricing with salads starting at INR 505, sandwiches at INR 485 and mains at INR 545 – it will pinch you a bit but the vibe will make up for it. Unless you prefer its noisier cousin Janata, Pali Village Cafe is ideal for when you want to talk.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Skky, Powai
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Aer, Worli
Aer is popular for the views of Mumbai that it offers. Arguably the best views outside, the view inside isn't anything to whine about. The chic minimalist decor and the striking egg-shaped bar are sure to wow you. Located on the 34th floor of Four Seasons Hotel in Worli, this open-air lounge is perfect for some food and drinks under the star-studded sky.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Pro-Tip
The experience will better without smartphones. Leave them at home maybe?
Comments (0)