Take Your Bae To These Restaurants For The Perfect Candle Light Dinner Experience

With no signboards directing you to this place quietly sitting besides Janata bar, Pali Village Cafe has been a favourite haunt for those who like their food tasty and interiors, ruined. Slightly higher on the pricing with salads starting at INR 505, sandwiches at INR 485 and mains at INR 545 – it will pinch you a bit but the vibe will make up for it. Unless you prefer its noisier cousin Janata, Pali Village Cafe is ideal for when you want to talk.