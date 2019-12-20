Get Beautiful Cane Furniture At This Kemps Corner Store For INR 750 Upward

Admittedly we first heard of this store when we visited this gorgeous home in Dadar for their home décor tips and tricks. One of the cane tables they bought from India Cane House has lasted them more than ten years and they were happy with it.

We gave the store a visit to find that it is a decently big store with cane products – hanging lamps, tables, stools, chairs and even swinging chairs to hang inside/ outside your home {but more likely outside because Mumbai = space issues, amirite?}.

The comfort of the item depends on how closely the cane is woven together, they tell us. They can recreate any design you give them, or you can pick up the readymade pieces they have. While they make their products in Mumbai itself, the cane used comes from parts of Assam.

The pricing isn’t the cheapest – with lamps and shades starting at INR 750, basic tables and chairs starting at INR 3,000 {and going upward} and a big cane swinging chair for INR 9,500 even.