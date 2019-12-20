A new all-day diner, Canto Cafe and Bar has opened up in Opera House in Girgaum and is pulling out all the right stops, including its European aesthetics.
European Charm & Classic Cocktails, This New SoBo Cafe Is Perfect For Date Night
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Shortcut
Drop In For A Chill Noon
Canto Cafe and Bar is a casual all-day diner with a huge space and lovely decor. The cafe, owing to its wonderful location, sees a lot of natural light. It’s has a downstairs seating area, and also a tiny section upstairs. With chandeliers and grand, tall, arched windows, the cafe will transport you out of Mumbai and onto a European street. It, of course, helps that it’s located in old Bombay which adds to the cafe’s charm.
Chow Down
Since the cafe exudes a casual vibe, the menu boasts of a multi-cuisine set up. Though it definitely has a little indulgent pricing, the ravishing decor almost makes up for it. They have the typical Mumbai-esque dishes such as paneer bhurji, eggs Kejriwal to lamb meatballs, BBQ pineapple pizza {the jury is out on this one}, to banana wrapped fish {INR 440} and even a seekh kebab hot dog. Looking for baos? They have them too.
Moving on to the boozy side of things, they have a nice range of cocktails going on that include smoky tango {whiskey, vanilla, chocolate bitters}, melodies {gin, melon, cucumber, tonic}, rococo {vodka, coconut puree, pineapple, and raspberry foam} and espressivo {whisky, Bombay masala tea, cranberry, elderflower and lime}, and the cheery on the top, canto punch {vodka, fresh mint, fresh grape, peach syrup, lime and cherry brandy}. These cocktails range from INR 350 to INR 550 {excluding taxes}.
#LBBTip: They also a post 10pm bar nibbles for people who’re looking to munch whilst ordering in rounds of cocktails and more.
So, We're Saying...
Got a nice Sunday brunch with your squad or excited about a brunch date? Canto can be your go-to place. The upstairs area is really intimate and sweet.
The cost for two will come down to INR 1,300 {including a pint or two}.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)