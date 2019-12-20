European Charm & Classic Cocktails, This New SoBo Cafe Is Perfect For Date Night

Since the cafe exudes a casual vibe, the menu boasts of a multi-cuisine set up. Though it definitely has a little indulgent pricing, the ravishing decor almost makes up for it. They have the typical Mumbai-esque dishes such as paneer bhurji, eggs Kejriwal to lamb meatballs, BBQ pineapple pizza {the jury is out on this one}, to banana wrapped fish {INR 440} and even a seekh kebab hot dog. Looking for baos? They have them too.

Moving on to the boozy side of things, they have a nice range of cocktails going on that include smoky tango {whiskey, vanilla, chocolate bitters}, melodies {gin, melon, cucumber, tonic}, rococo {vodka, coconut puree, pineapple, and raspberry foam} and espressivo {whisky, Bombay masala tea, cranberry, elderflower and lime}, and the cheery on the top, canto punch {vodka, fresh mint, fresh grape, peach syrup, lime and cherry brandy}. These cocktails range from INR 350 to INR 550 {excluding taxes}.

#LBBTip: They also a post 10pm bar nibbles for people who’re looking to munch whilst ordering in rounds of cocktails and more.