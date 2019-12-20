All That Glitters Is Coffee: This Mumbai Cafe Serves A Diamond Cappuccino

I am someone who sticks to my usual cuppa and gets irritated when I am told about the added flavours. But when I was told by the helpful staff that they serve diamond cappuccino, I was intrigued and wanted to check it out. And I must admit, it was a risk worth taking. The coffee looks very blingy yet is high on taste. And that's Coffee By Di Bella for you. The coffee tastes like regular cappuccino but has a lot more bling. Great for those who need a pick-me-up after a truly exhausting day. It's priced at INR 200, and you can get your cup of sparkle from any of the 15 outlets across Mumbai! Who are you going here with? PS: One can also try their nutella waffles and hot chocolate!