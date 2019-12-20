All That Glitters Is Coffee: This Mumbai Cafe Serves A Diamond Cappuccino

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Coffee By Di Bella, Santacruz

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

83, Opp. Dynasty Restaurant, Swami Vivekanand Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 8 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

I am someone who sticks to my usual cuppa and gets irritated when I am told about the added flavours. But when I was told by the helpful staff that they serve diamond cappuccino, I was intrigued and wanted to check it out. And I must admit, it was a risk worth taking. The coffee looks very blingy yet is high on taste. And that's Coffee By Di Bella for you. The coffee tastes like regular cappuccino but has a lot more bling. Great for those who need a pick-me-up after a truly exhausting day. It's priced at INR 200, and you can get your cup of sparkle from any of the 15 outlets across Mumbai! Who are you going here with? PS: One can also try their nutella waffles and hot chocolate!

Other Outlets

Coffee By Di Bella

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.2

Title Waves, Ground Floor, St Pauls Media Complex, 24th Road, TPS 3, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee By Di Bella

Mahim, Mumbai
4.1

West Wind, Cadell Road, Veer Sarvarkar Marg, Next To Noble Plus Chemist, Mahim, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee by Di Bella

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.1

Shop 6 & 7, Shubham Co-op Housing Society, Juhu Versova Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee by Di Bella

Dadar, Mumbai
4.2

The Ruby Mills, Ruby House, J.K Sawant Marg, Tulsi Pipe Road, Dadar West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee By Di Bella

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.0

Ground Floor, Shop 4 & 5, Bhattad Tower Co, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee By Di Bella Shivaji Park

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.1

Shaakuntal Building, Plot 12, Keluskar Road, Next to Gypsy Chinese, Shivaji Park, Dadar West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee By Di Bella

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.1

Shop 12/13, R Galleria, Runwal Green, Near Fortis Hospital, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee By Di Bella Exclusive

Malad West, Mumbai
4.4

3 & 4, Ground Floor, A-2 Wing, Jagdamba Commercial Complex, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default
Cafes

Coffee By Di Bella, Santacruz

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

83, Opp. Dynasty Restaurant, Swami Vivekanand Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 8 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Coffee By Di Bella

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.2

Title Waves, Ground Floor, St Pauls Media Complex, 24th Road, TPS 3, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee By Di Bella

Mahim, Mumbai
4.1

West Wind, Cadell Road, Veer Sarvarkar Marg, Next To Noble Plus Chemist, Mahim, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee by Di Bella

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.1

Shop 6 & 7, Shubham Co-op Housing Society, Juhu Versova Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee by Di Bella

Dadar, Mumbai
4.2

The Ruby Mills, Ruby House, J.K Sawant Marg, Tulsi Pipe Road, Dadar West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee By Di Bella

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.0

Ground Floor, Shop 4 & 5, Bhattad Tower Co, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee By Di Bella Shivaji Park

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.1

Shaakuntal Building, Plot 12, Keluskar Road, Next to Gypsy Chinese, Shivaji Park, Dadar West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee By Di Bella

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.1

Shop 12/13, R Galleria, Runwal Green, Near Fortis Hospital, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Coffee By Di Bella Exclusive

Malad West, Mumbai
4.4

3 & 4, Ground Floor, A-2 Wing, Jagdamba Commercial Complex, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default