With Uber-Chill Vibes,Pop By This Social For A Relaxing Time Over Food & Drinks

Bars

Carter Road Social

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gagangiri CHS, 21, Carter Road, Pali Hill, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Carter road social is one of my favourite socials, courtesy strategically located. Try your luck, ask for a sea facing the table. The vibes are uber chill & the staff is super warm. The background score is subtle enough that allows you to “talk”. In frame: Cheese Chilly Toast, Paneer Chilly (this was a bit oily & should be avoided) & a Glass of Sangria obviously! They have Zomato gold (1+1 on food) which makes it affordable too.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

