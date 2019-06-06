With Uber-Chill Vibes,Pop By This Social For A Relaxing Time Over Food & Drinks

Carter road social is one of my favourite socials, courtesy strategically located. Try your luck, ask for a sea facing the table. The vibes are uber chill & the staff is super warm. The background score is subtle enough that allows you to “talk”. In frame: Cheese Chilly Toast, Paneer Chilly (this was a bit oily & should be avoided) & a Glass of Sangria obviously! They have Zomato gold (1+1 on food) which makes it affordable too.