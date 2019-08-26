Drop By For Some Sumptuous Shawarmas At Carter's Blue!

Great shawarma at Carter's Blue! Visit Carter's Blue for some amazing chicken shawarma. One of the best parts of the shawarma is the pickle and the mayo, that combined with the chicken and pita bread is delicious. It's located in the lane just after Ayubs at Kala Ghoda and it's one of the best places to grab a bite after all the regular places have closed. You can either eat by your car outside the restaurant or you can go inside sit down and eat it. A must-order is a side of their garlic mayo which you need more of. They give it at no extra cost. This place is one of the best of not the best places for cheap shawarma in the city.