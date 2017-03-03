Love the idea of a romantic dinner overlooking the sea in a private dining room? The Casablanca room at Souk in Taj is a dream come true for the romantics. You can woo your man/woman with a 7-course meal and a bottle of champagne here, served by the chef himself. The menu is Mediterranean and the setting, private and cosy. With only candles illuminating the space, it sounds heavenly {we are so over bright lights}.

The experience consists of world-class delicious food, a bouquet of roses, the company of Gateway of India and a photographer who will capture the moment you pop the question or otherwise. This will cost you INR 30,000 and will keep your S.O. happy for the next three months, at least.