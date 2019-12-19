This Villa In Lonavala Is What Our Dreams Are Made Up Of

Cascades by Vista Rooms Lonavala, is located just about 9 km from Tiger Point, one of the best view points in Maharashtra. It boasts of 3 rooms {2 on the first floor and 1 on the second floor} that are made up of dreamy poster beds, spotless white curtains and the minimalist color palette at Cascades- interiors that are typically Scandinavian and will steal your heart in the first look. Each room has an attached balcony that gives you unlimited access to a mesmerizing view.

The villa is equipped with an outdoor pool {with a waterfall}, and be it kids or adults, everyone loves to take a dip in the water to enjoy a relaxed weekend.

If you want to avoid eating out, the villa is blessed with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, microwave and a water purifier along with crockery for about 12 people.

As the nights get colder, with prior notice, you can set up your own bonfire too, and we're kicked about sitting around it and playing some games into the early hours of the morning.