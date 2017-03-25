The gorgeous bungalow turned into a chill restaurant and bar in Versova, The House, will be screening our favourite TV shows and sitcoms every Monday and it’s the perfect way to beat the week blues.
We Found A Mumbai Bar That Screens Our Favourite Sitcoms Every Monday
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
What Is It?
Tell Me More
The House in Versova stands bang on the road brimming with life opposite breezy Versova beach and other popular eateries around. Set inside a cottage transformed into a pub, The House is a pretty place to hang out in the evenings – when the lights come out and the graffiti on the wall is more prominent.
The same place is now going to be holding regular screenings of the popular sitcoms every Monday 6pm onwards. Suggestions on the shows and seasons are welcome, and appreciated. Think Friends, Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother among other ones. In addition to the screening, they’ll also be offering a tax free night, that order anything off the menu and it won’t be taxed {unlike our salaries…sigh}.
Who Is It For?
Everyone. The House is a lovely place to chill at in the evenings {with the beach breeze coming in directly}. You can sit around a table with your friends, watch episodes from your favourite shows and hey, it is definitely counted as a ‘night out’.
Why Should I Go?
To beat the Monday blues away with some good old fashioned hanging out with friends {just like in the shows}.
And of course, Versova being a haven for the Bollywood tryouts, you’ll often come across the actors, the actress, the producers, the writers or sometimes, that one shine out YouTube star you follow religiously. Not a bad way to spend the night, is it? Though the menu is nothing extra ordinary, ordering in the starters to munch something whilst sipping on the LIT may not be so bad after all.
