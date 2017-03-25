We Found A Mumbai Bar That Screens Our Favourite Sitcoms Every Monday

The House in Versova stands bang on the road brimming with life opposite breezy Versova beach and other popular eateries around. Set inside a cottage transformed into a pub, The House is a pretty place to hang out in the evenings – when the lights come out and the graffiti on the wall is more prominent.

The same place is now going to be holding regular screenings of the popular sitcoms every Monday 6pm onwards. Suggestions on the shows and seasons are welcome, and appreciated. Think Friends, Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother among other ones. In addition to the screening, they’ll also be offering a tax free night, that order anything off the menu and it won’t be taxed {unlike our salaries…sigh}.