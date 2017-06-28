Catch The Sunset At Dome At Marine Drive While Sipping On Your Favourite Drink

Picture this: a glass of whiskey, cool breeze and a breathtaking view of the sea. Sounds too good to be true? At Dome at InterContinental, Marine Drive, this is reality.

Go to this gorgeous lounge for some amazing food and fantastic drinks. The view of the city is breathtaking and if you’re lucky and happen to be here during sunset, you will be awestruck. In fact, it feels like a surreal experience. While you can choose from an array of drinks and food, we suggest you call for a fish platter for sure.