The French Festival Was Just Out Of The Box For Sure

We attended the French Fest at Out Of The Blue and boy it was amazing. They have the fest going on for the week and it's crazy. They are celebrating everything, French. They have some amazing authentic French food, French beers and wines, the ambience is set up with flags and French murals and paintings.They have sessions on the French language, French food, French desserts and a lot more. We tried their food at French Rivera Drunch and we just fell in love with France and its culture more. From the salads to dessert, from French beers to wine, from pork to duck to chicken and even veg food was so amazingly cooked.