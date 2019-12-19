Little Gupshups Over Tea At This Cute Little Cafe, Chaai Centre

Chaai Center is my friendly neighbourhood cafe which offers, good food with an amazing ambience and a range of chaas and coffees. It's a cozy cafe with simple ambience, they have indoor as well as outdoor ambience. For me, it's a quite apt place to enjoy the rhythmical monsoon which is around the corner while enjoying a cup of hot chai with Bun Maska or Kheema paav. In Beverage I have tried quite a few: Adrak Chaai: Best chai for me, it's milk based with just the right amount of ginger flavour in it. Pretty apt for the weather. Herbal Energiser: This was very refreshing and provided in good quantity. Pretty much required to energize after a tiring day at work and yeah it's not milk based Chai. Berry Bunch Tea: Freshly brewed chai with berry flavours, very refreshing and lovely color to totally change your mood. Ceylon Golden Tip: One of the highest variants in premium tea, it's imported from Sri Lanka. The premium white tea is freshly brewed in the flask on the table and it's monitored by a cute timer. I usually like medium brewed and loved the taste and the golden colour. Ginger Honey Tea: This one's not for the taste, but for ppl like me who get sorry throat and need a kick around the throat to get well soon. The ginger tea is not milk based and is served with honey. So we can customize this as per our taste. Saffron Cappuccino: Cappuccino lovers this is the perfect cappuccino which does not require extra sugar. It arrives at the table and you are ready to sip in. Totally, Recommend this drink. Paan Shake: Paan shakes are my fav and it did complete justice to it. It was different, chilled, medium thick and with each sip, I had the paan taste in it. Recommended! Few food items I have tried: Keema Pav with half fried egg - Yummy Kheema topped with Sunnyside up served with pav was delicious 😀 Bun Maska: My perfect combo with Adrak chai Chicken quesadilla: Loved it, quesadillas stuffed with chicken chunks and veggies. Recommended👍 Nutella Pancake: Layers of pancakes topped generously with Nutella and topped with choco chips, It was damn yummy. The staff are well trained and are good at suggesting good options to order. Service was quick even though the place is crowded in the evenings. Do visit this place to try the awesome varieties of Chai