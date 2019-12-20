It has a great variety of dishes, from cheese Maggi to paranthas. The kullad waali chai is to die for! Also, total value for money.
Paranthas Or Cheese Maggi: Chai Pe Charcha Is Perfect For Breakfast
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
The place is quite small so finding a table could be a challenge though we didn't face any issue on a Sunday morning.
Anything Else?
Do check out this place for your next Sunday breakfast/brunch with friends!
Other Outlets
