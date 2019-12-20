Paranthas Or Cheese Maggi: Chai Pe Charcha Is Perfect For Breakfast

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Chai Pe Charcha

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Madhav Bhuvan Building, Shop 11, Gate 2, Opp. Kamala Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

It has a great variety of dishes, from cheese Maggi to paranthas. The kullad waali chai is to die for! Also, total value for money.

What Could Be Better?

The place is quite small so finding a table could be a challenge though we didn't face any issue on a Sunday morning.

Anything Else?

Do check out this place for your next Sunday breakfast/brunch with friends!

Other Outlets

Chai Pe Charcha

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.0

Raviraj Oberoi Complex, Shop 1, Near Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Chai Pe Charcha

Prabhadevi, Mumbai
3.9

Prabha Vinayak Building, Shop 4, New Prabhadevi Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

image-map-default
Cafes

Chai Pe Charcha

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Madhav Bhuvan Building, Shop 11, Gate 2, Opp. Kamala Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Chai Pe Charcha

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.0

Raviraj Oberoi Complex, Shop 1, Near Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Chai Pe Charcha

Prabhadevi, Mumbai
3.9

Prabha Vinayak Building, Shop 4, New Prabhadevi Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

image-map-default