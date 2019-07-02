This Cute Quirky Cakery Has Got The Finest Cheesecakes And Pastries

It's often said and believed that a Chota packet comes with a Bada Dhamaka, after visiting Chantilly Cafe, now I know why. After reading so many reviews, I decided to visit the place and was as puzzled like facing a goggly from Shane Warne. The place seemed so small from the outside I had to double check it. It had a total seating capacity of 10 people at once. The interior is so well done with fairy lights and lots of cute quirky props, setting up a mood for a perfect date or maybe friends gathering. Nutella Cheesecake is the finest I've ever had. At one point I just wanted to admire it and didn't feel like eating cause it was so tasty. Later ended up ordering a couple more. Even if you don't like cheesecake, just try it, it's worth it. Red velvet pastry was simply a masterpiece because of the frost added in it. Overall all the food served out here is fresh and the best you'll ever have. It's a little more on the expensive side i.e. a single pasty can cost up to anything between 240 to 300. Pro Tip: 1. Go on a weekday eve to get the seating empty for a while 2. Don't damage any props, it's too cute to be harmed 3. Don't think and just order that Nutella Cheesecake