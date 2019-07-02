It's often said and believed that a Chota packet comes with a Bada Dhamaka, after visiting Chantilly Cafe, now I know why. After reading so many reviews, I decided to visit the place and was as puzzled like facing a goggly from Shane Warne. The place seemed so small from the outside I had to double check it. It had a total seating capacity of 10 people at once. The interior is so well done with fairy lights and lots of cute quirky props, setting up a mood for a perfect date or maybe friends gathering. Nutella Cheesecake is the finest I've ever had. At one point I just wanted to admire it and didn't feel like eating cause it was so tasty. Later ended up ordering a couple more. Even if you don't like cheesecake, just try it, it's worth it. Red velvet pastry was simply a masterpiece because of the frost added in it. Overall all the food served out here is fresh and the best you'll ever have. It's a little more on the expensive side i.e. a single pasty can cost up to anything between 240 to 300. Pro Tip: 1. Go on a weekday eve to get the seating empty for a while 2. Don't damage any props, it's too cute to be harmed 3. Don't think and just order that Nutella Cheesecake
This Cute Quirky Cakery Has Got The Finest Cheesecakes And Pastries
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
1. A little more seating space 2. Lower price for the delicacies could be a little more pocket friendly
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Bae, Family
