Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai: Tried These Charcoal-Infused Dishes Yet?

Your favourite munchies now come in a brand new avatar at Sandy’s Den! Infused with charcoal, the Carbon Nachos are black in colour, and is one of the hot selling items on the menu. If you’re feeling adventurous, go in for the charcoal base pizza, or the Charcoal Chapati (INR 30!)

Price: INR 190 for the veg variant and INR 260 for the chicken variant