Head To Chawla's In Sion Koliwada For Dilli-Style Chhole Kulche

This is not the place you go for ambience. At Chawla’s, we find a few shaky stools, dim lighting, and newspapers being used to soak up the grease underneath our kulche. The crowd also is very local – you will find everyone from taxi drivers, auto drivers, local workers and families sitting in the limited seating area. Head here for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The menu here is basic Punjabi goodness, as well as an excess of what is traditionally called ‘dirty Indian Chinese’. You’ll find everything from plain naans to dal makhani being doled out here. The chhole kulche usually aren’t served past 3pm, so be careful of the time that you head there.