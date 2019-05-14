All Hearts To This Amazing Hidden Gem For Affordable Footwear And Cute Clothing

Street Style Store is one of those hidden gems that you get to hear from people who’ve actually taken the time to go through its a huge inventory of affordable shoes, clothing, boots, and gifts! Not only is the stuff affordable but they also have so many options to choose from it’s crazy! For shoes, they have all options under the sun! From boots to casual slip-ins, these really affordable shoes start at almost 300 a pair. Not only that but they also have a wider range of shoe sizes. Starting at size 34 and going all the way up to 42! Their clothes too are a mix of super casual hoodies to statement dresses and co-ord sets. For jewellery lovers, this place is paradise as they have a wide range of options starting from as low as 100! They also have a dedicated section for quirky gifts like portable juicers, wooden photo frames, watches, sunglasses, socks, phone cases, etc.