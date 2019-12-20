Ladies, Prepare To Shop At Amazing Discounts In This Lokhandwala Store

Fuzion is primarily an export surplus store that deals in kids' and women's clothing, they've got nothing for men {hold our shopping bags maybe?}.

Extremely budget friendly and polite, this store has something for everyone. We found really cute jumpsuits for kids at INR 800 approx. We picked up two smart long shrugs at INR 700 each too {we bought them, of course}. Be it t-shirts, jackets, tunics, or dresses; they have it all, you just have to ask.