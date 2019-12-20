Fuzion, a store in Lokhandwala is your go-to if you are looking for branded clothes {Osh Kosh, Old Navy and other big brands} at very reasonable rates.
Ladies, Prepare To Shop At Amazing Discounts In This Lokhandwala Store
Shortcut
Fuzion, a store in Lokhandwala is your go-to if you are looking for branded clothes {Osh Kosh, Old Navy and other big brands} at very reasonable rates.
What Makes It Awesome
Fuzion is primarily an export surplus store that deals in kids' and women's clothing, they've got nothing for men {hold our shopping bags maybe?}.
Extremely budget friendly and polite, this store has something for everyone. We found really cute jumpsuits for kids at INR 800 approx. We picked up two smart long shrugs at INR 700 each too {we bought them, of course}. Be it t-shirts, jackets, tunics, or dresses; they have it all, you just have to ask.
Pro-Tip
The staff is very polite and ready-to-help. They will help you bridge the gap between what you want and your budget. They do not bargain; everything is sold at a fixed price.
Comments (0)