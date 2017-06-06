Broke In Andheri West? Drink Away Your Woes At These Cheap Bars

Agreed Juhu is a bit of a stretch, but Seven Hills could not be skipped from the list. It has two floors, and we recommend going to the first floor for space. Though we wouldn’t recommend the food and the place for its ambience, they do have some crazy deals on. Post 7pm, women can get one drink on the house.

Apart from that, most of the alcohol sections have one plus one offer on during the happy hours which are on from noon to midnight. What’s more? Their chakna {light snacks} is free and unlimited. However, this again is a group place and do keep in mind, the waiters and the service isn’t on point, so if fine dining is on mind, don’t head here.

#LBBTip: We’ve been told on the first floor, if you request enough, they’ll let you play your own playlist.

Price: Domestic beer {INR 130/pint upwards}, 30 ml drinks IMFL INR 120 upwards

Timings: Noon to 1.30am