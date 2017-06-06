Every Mumbaikar’s dilemma after work or on weekends – where do we go for cheap booze? Can we really afford to go out? We say, yes you can. Cheap drinking isn’t just limited to our homes and house parties in this city. After the cheap drinking series in Lower Parel, we decided to hit up Andheri and nearby areas to find some places for scoring budget booze. Here’s the list – bookmark it, learn it, or if we’ve missed any, suggest it.
Broke In Andheri West? Drink Away Your Woes At These Cheap Bars
Raj Palace
Andheri’s answer to Bandra’s Janata Bar, though less hip, Raj Palace is a typical cheap restaurant-cum-bar. With old wooden furniture with both AC {where smoking is allowed} and non-AC sections, we think it’s bang for the buck. While its ambience isn’t exactly classy, we do recommend this as a good place to head if you’re in a group. The bar menu is extensive and most of the domestic liquor is priced quite reasonably.
Price: 30ml INR 50 upwards, domestic beer INR 150 upwards
Timings: 10.30am to midnight
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Roadhouse Bluez
Roadhouse Bluez is another Andheri favourite, especially during the weekdays if drinking on a budget is on the agenda. The extensive happy hours at Roadhouse Bluez range from 6pm to 12am during the weekdays {Monday to Wednesday} and from 6pm to 8pm during the weekends {Thursday to Friday}. They offer one plus one on domestic hard liquor and same goes for the domestic beer. However, during the weekends, they offer two plus one on domestic beer and on cocktails. Also: they give you unlimited and free popcorn as chakna.
Price: 30ml domestic whiskey INR 184 upwards, 30ml vodka INR 194 upwards, beer INR 220 upwards per bottle {inclusive of taxes}
Timings: 6pm to 1am
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Seven Hills
Agreed Juhu is a bit of a stretch, but Seven Hills could not be skipped from the list. It has two floors, and we recommend going to the first floor for space. Though we wouldn’t recommend the food and the place for its ambience, they do have some crazy deals on. Post 7pm, women can get one drink on the house.
Apart from that, most of the alcohol sections have one plus one offer on during the happy hours which are on from noon to midnight. What’s more? Their chakna {light snacks} is free and unlimited. However, this again is a group place and do keep in mind, the waiters and the service isn’t on point, so if fine dining is on mind, don’t head here.
#LBBTip: We’ve been told on the first floor, if you request enough, they’ll let you play your own playlist.
Price: Domestic beer {INR 130/pint upwards}, 30 ml drinks IMFL INR 120 upwards
Timings: Noon to 1.30am
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Jughead's
Jugheads in De Mall is a cafe-cum-bar to hang out and get cheap booze at. From Monday to Thursday its happy hours are from noon to 8.45pm, and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are from noon to 7.45pm.
Its bar menu has a diverse selection and they have one plus one offer on selected cocktails, domestic beer and pitchers. During weekdays the bar is dominated by large family groups, however over the weekend it shifts to young people. What we like the most is the music here isn’t that loud so we can have conversations at reasonable decibels and they often play slow music.
Prices: LIT pitchers {INR 1,000 with one plus one} , domestic beer INR 120/pint upwards, IMFL 30ml INR 100 upwards
Timings: Noon to midnight
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Pop Tate's
This franchise is already quite spread out in Mumbai and is generally known for its chill post-office vibe. Though Pop Tate’s in 7 bungalows isn’t exactly a cheap drinking place per se, we have handpicked it purely for its raging happy hours. Every day from 2.47pm to 7.47pm, happy hours are on with a one plus one offer for beer, and a two plus one for wine. So head up there for the happy hours and get their fries to snack on.
Price: Pitcher INR 545 plus taxes {one plus one}, domestic beer {one plus one}, wine {Two plus one}
Timings: Noon to midnight
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Quench - All Day Pub
Andheri dwellers, it’s all about branching about. We had to list Quench because of the super cheap offers it has through the week and on weekends as well. Quench is an all-day pub with probably the cheapest drinking offers in the neighbourhood. During the weekdays, expect domestic beer at INR 99, one plus one on wine ,and sangria’s plus IMFL for INR 149 upwards. Cocktails also have one plus one offer on all day long. On the weekends {Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays}, domestic beer is for INR 119.
Price: Weekdays {domestic beer INR 99}, weekends {domestic beer INR 119}
Timings: Noon to 1am, Mondays to Sundays
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Doolally Taproom
The friendly neighbourhood bar, Doolally Taproom is one our favourite places for catching up on beer. We’ve listed it purely because of its great selection of beer, board games and of course, Ginger – their in-house pet cat.
What do they offer? Beer and more beer. Half pint is INR 150 and a full pint is INR 250 with no additional taxes. We think this is pretty cheap for getting delicious craft beer like porter, oatmeal stout, apple cider and more. Plus we don’t have to worry about the ambience or the crowd or going out in a group because Doolally is the perfect pub to chill by yourself or with friends.
#LBBTip: They don’t do chakna, but if you’re in a group and want munchies, just order their house fries and dips and split.
Price: Half pint beer INR 150, full pint beer INR 250 {inclusive of all taxes}
Timings: 7am to 1am, Mondays to Sundays
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
House Of Food
Near Roadhouse Bluez, you’ll see a tiny food-cum-bar joint that is House of Food. They have two sections, one inside and one outside. The outside section is quite nice and spacious, especially when the weather is breezy and pleasant.
This place is perfect for a group of four, or even with your partner. They do decent food and their alcohol is reasonably priced as well. Unlike other cheap bars which tend to be somewhat seedy, we found this place to be lively and not seedy at all. Though the crowd is generally of the post-work men unwinding with a peg and chakna, and lots of tandoori chicken orders, we have seen a lot of couples who come here to devour the cheap food and booze.
Price: Beer bottle INR 200 {inclusive of taxes}, 30ml liquor for INR 40 upwards, gin INR 70, rum INR 50
Timings: 11am to midnight
- Price for two: ₹ 500
