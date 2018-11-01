Secondhand Book Shopping In Colaba Is The Cheapest And Easiest Way To Find Treasure

If books are your thing, then you know the excitement of holding an old book, ruffling through those pages and smelling it {you just cannot get enough of it}. We found Colaba's secondhand book-shopping market is a loaded treasure chest for an explorer like you. The beginning of the journey: If you start your way from CST and walk towards Flora Fountain, you will find the first row of shops to the right, and that’s where our book trail begins.

Keep in mind that in most stalls the discount is 50 per cent of the original price, but if you buy in bulk, and talk smooth, you can get an even better deal. This market is open from 10am–8.30pm.