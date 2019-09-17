Gallops Completes 33 Years,Check Out Their 1986 Menu Now!

Recently gallops at Mahalakshmi celebrated 33 years of being in business and was offering their 1986 menu at the same price that they served it in 1986. Located within the Mahalakshmi race course this is an architectural heritage so well made and rustic ambience made it an even memorable experience . We walked in after waiting for about half an hour and ate our fill . Coming to what all we tried , starting off with some chicken mayo salad priced 25₹ , a vegetable soup at ₹18 . Coming to the mains chicken a la kiew at ₹55 and spaghetti at ₹28 . The best show stealers were the desserts each priced at ₹18 they were both delicious and so well made . Absolutely recommend dinning here with a view and this offer was valid just for a day . Total bill of 371/- with 14 items in total was a steal in 2019 .