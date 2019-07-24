Check This New Place Out For The Love Of Asian Food At Phoenix Marketcity

I visited Shizusan some days ago, it is situated on the first floor of the Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla besides Irish House. The ambience is so pretty with bright colours and comfortable seating with good music and crowd. I started with some Cocktails which were as follows:- -Spring Garden: The presentation was really good and the taste was great. Must have this. -Tom Yum Cup: This is an ideal drink for those who love strong cocktails. Infused with kaafir lime makes it a little spicy. Coming to Food, -Dim-Sum: Poached Chicken Dumpling, it was so tasteful with all the perfect spices and gravy. Loved it. -Bao: Pulled Chicken Bao, the Bao was soft and the chicken was cooked to perfection. The sauce was tangy. Give it a try. Appetizers, -Pathani Chicken Wings: The aroma of this dish when it arrived on the table was heavenly good. The taste was even better. Highly recommended. -Dragon Fire Chicken: Crispy chicken with medium spicy sauce tastes so good along with the cheesy dip. Must have this. Mains, -Prawns In XO Sauce: The sauce was good with veggies and generous portions of Prawns served with Rice. A perfect combination to hop on. Desserts, -Tender Coconut Cheesecake: This was so soft and the taste was amazing. Served with fresh fruits and the cherry on the top of it. Highly recommended. Overall, a good experience with this place. The vibes are amazing. The service is okay. Must visit if you are fond of Asian food.