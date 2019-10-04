All About Cheese At Food Adda, Drop By Now!

Well, who doesn’t like Cheese? This place is Heaven for Cheese lovers. From refreshing beverages/mocktails to luscious and Cheesy Burger to scrumptious baked pasta and Delicious pizza, they have a menu that offers good choices. The things that grabbed my attention was the outlet’s cosy ambience. Tried: ▪️Mocktail: •Strawberry Mojito, •Litchi mojito, •Virgin Mojito, •Peach Mojito the drinks were good as they hit the spot. They were all filled with tangy goodness and were garnished with Lemon slices and mint leaves. ▪️Quick Bites: •Cheese Blast Sandwich: The sandwich was stuffed with assorted vegetables like Tomatoes, onions, capsicum and topped with Cheese. This cuisine was served with mint chutney and Schezwan sauce. •Big Burger Pizza: It is not like a normal pizza as over here the base of the pizza and the stuffings are the same as a burger. It was stuffed with patty, assorted vegetables, sauces and other ingredients. •Hum Dum Burger: If you visit Food Adda then don’t think twice to order this cheeselicious Burger as It is worth trying. Overall it was a good experience visiting Food Adda. If you are a foodie then don’t even think twice and opt for a weekend brunch over here.