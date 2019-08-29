There's Always Room For Dessert!

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake is one of the best cafes in town serving some scrumptious food and even more delicious desserts. Famous for their cheesecakes both baked and non-baked I totally recommend this place to all dessert lovers. Highly recommend the brownie cheesecake, mango cheesecake, the 7 layer chocolate cheesecake and the Godiva cheesecake apart from the regular red velvet, Nutella, New York baked cheesecake etc. The breakfast options here are as good as the lunch menu served here. Recommend the American continental breakfast which is served with some fruits assorted bread platter and veg or non-veg item. The vegetarian omelette is worth trying. For the lunch: the broccoli soup is too good followed by the chicken patty burger served in a black charcoal bun. The warm chicken salad served here is a must-order for health freaks.