Strawberry Mojito & Pink Pasta? Head Over To This Place In Borivali West

Food Adda is very well known for all the cheesy options they have. They have a decent ambience but I think one thing missing was a proper exhaust fan, the place looked smoky when I entered. Coming to what we had- Strawberry mojito - Regular mojito in different flavours. Refreshing and tasty.👌 Jio cheese - Massive sandwich with lots of veggies, cheese and mayo in it. Not that spicy but delicious in taste. Served with three types of chutneys.😍💯 Peri Peri paneer pizza - Average toppings and decent enough in taste.❤️ Baked pink pasta - It's a very okayish dish. It could have been better with more veggies and sauce in it. Service - ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ambience - ❤️❤️❤️ Food - ❤️❤️❤️❤️