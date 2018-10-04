Get Delicious Butter Chicken From This Joint Delivered To Your Doorstep

Fast Food Restaurants

Goila Butter Chicken

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sai Kanwal Complex, Shop 26, JP Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Every time you crave butter chicken, think of Goila Butter Chicken. There's no such thing as too much chicken, and Chef Saransh is being pretty generous when it comes to pleasing the crowd with his buttery meaty goodness. This fun Delhi boy has a secret ingredient which sets his dish apart from everyone else's. He says that adding Methi {fenugreek} to the gravy elevates the dish altogether. You might want to loosen your pants as you eat your way through his sinful indulgence. Recommendations: Kadhi Chawal, Butter Chicken Biryani, Dal Makhani, and Beetroot Tikki Chat They have another outlet in Khar. And they deliver in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, and Andheri West.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

