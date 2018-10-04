Get Delicious Butter Chicken From This Joint Delivered To Your Doorstep

Every time you crave butter chicken, think of Goila Butter Chicken. There's no such thing as too much chicken, and Chef Saransh is being pretty generous when it comes to pleasing the crowd with his buttery meaty goodness. This fun Delhi boy has a secret ingredient which sets his dish apart from everyone else's. He says that adding Methi {fenugreek} to the gravy elevates the dish altogether. You might want to loosen your pants as you eat your way through his sinful indulgence. Recommendations: Kadhi Chawal, Butter Chicken Biryani, Dal Makhani, and Beetroot Tikki Chat They have another outlet in Khar. And they deliver in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, and Andheri West.