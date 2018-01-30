Living around Chembur or Sion, you have long since been annoyed with the lack of places to hang out at. You don’t need to always head to the fancier restaurants to have a good time. Here are a few cafes and spots where you and your date {or your friend} can go hang out at, while protecting your wallet too. Missed any of your favourites? Let us know in the comments.
Broke Romantics: These Chembur Cafes Won't Cost More Than INR 500 For Two
Steamy Mugs
Steamy Mugs is an adorable, tiny café in Tilak Nagar in Chembur, which is the perfect nook for a hot cup of tea with a side of conversations. Although it has very limited seating, their bookshelf makes one very happy, and their food comes at a very affordable cost, with coffee for INR 40, a hot chocolate at INR 90 and delicious sandwiches, different types of Maggi and other teatime treats to nibble on.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
East End Deli
Hit up East End Deli if you’re looking for a quiet place with good food, but all this while going easy on your wallet. A couple that likes breakfast all day, every day? Come here for a delicious sunny side up. They also have a lean Caesar salad, fries, chicken wings and a few pastas to dig into. Despite the variety, however, the price of a dish never shoots above INR 160, which makes for a pocket-friendly cheap eat.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Café Tea Villa
Café Tea Villa is a sweet lil café where you can meet up with your beau for a romantic rendezvous. We suggest going to Café Tea Villa for their all-day breakfast.
Call for a pot of tea, garlic bread, a hot samosa or sandwiches. Having a full lunch here, however might be over budget so we recommend sticking to the snacks.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
