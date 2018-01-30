Broke Romantics: These Chembur Cafes Won't Cost More Than INR 500 For Two

img-gallery-featured

Living around Chembur or Sion, you have long since been annoyed with the lack of places to hang out at. You don’t need to always head to the fancier restaurants to have a good time. Here are a few cafes and spots where you and your date {or your friend} can go hang out at, while protecting your wallet too. Missed any of your favourites? Let us know in the comments.

Steamy Mugs

Steamy Mugs is an adorable, tiny café in Tilak Nagar in Chembur, which is the perfect nook for a hot cup of tea with a side of conversations. Although it has very limited seating, their bookshelf makes one very happy, and their food comes at a very affordable cost, with coffee for INR 40, a hot chocolate at INR 90 and delicious sandwiches, different types of Maggi and other teatime treats to nibble on.

Fast Food Restaurants

Steamy Mugs

4.4

Samrat CHS, Building 3, Shop 3, Opp. Abhyudaya Bank, Tilak Nagar, Chembur East, Mumbai

image-map-default

East End Deli

Hit up East End Deli if you’re looking for a quiet place with good food, but all this while going easy on your wallet. A couple that likes breakfast all day, every day? Come here for a delicious sunny side up. They also have a lean Caesar salad, fries, chicken wings and a few pastas to dig into. Despite the variety, however, the price of a dish never shoots above INR 160, which makes for a pocket-friendly cheap eat.

Cafes

The East End Deli

4.0

Grand Central Hotel, Ground Floor, Cental Avenue Road, Chembur East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Café Tea Villa

Café Tea Villa is a sweet lil café where you can meet up with your beau for a romantic rendezvous. We suggest going to Café Tea Villa for their all-day breakfast.

Call for a pot of tea, garlic bread, a hot samosa or sandwiches. Having a full lunch here, however might be over budget so we recommend sticking to the snacks.

Cafes

Tea Villa Cafe

4.0

Shop 2, Skyrise Appartments, A Wing, Central Avenue Road, Chembur East, Mumbai

image-map-default