Chembur's Secret Gem- Welcome To Sandy's Den

If you're looking towards a restaurant for its variety in the cuisine, then you should certainly visit Sandy's Den. It is situated in the Chembur region which is pretty near to the famous mall in this place. The ambience was really great and makes it perfect for a live screening of matches. Perfectly suited for a night out with friends. The staff are very friendly and quick at their service. They even helped us ordering the dishes while we had a joyous time. We had ordered the following food items. Appetizers: Fish In Choice of Sauce Nachni Nachos Chicken Butter Chicken Mac & Cheese Chicken Kheema Tacos Cocktail: Safe In Die Hard Mocktail: Dragon Fruit Mojito Mains: Spicy Sambal Chicken Wantan Cups Carbon Pizza Chicken Dessert: Sizzling Brownie With Vanilla Ice Cream Overall, it was a nourishing experience. Food: 5/5 Ambience: 4/5 Service: 5/5