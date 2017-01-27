Cheron Bakery Is The Only Bandra Joint With Traditional & Affordable Parsi Grub

When we’re in the mood for a pocket-friendly and super delicious snacks or even better, when the sudden urge to eat mutton dhansak kicks in, our go-to eatery is Cheron Bakery on Hill Road. Located in the same line as Balaji, Cheron may be tiny in size, but huge when it comes to the variety of food it offers. To begin with, we love their puffs. Be it the chicken puff {INR 30} or the spinach mushroom puff {INR 25}, you will love it the minute you have a bite. The chicken sausage croissant {INR 50} will soon catch up. The food is fresh and very tasty, and you can actually keep eating it, one snacks after the other {we admit to have been there and done that}.

However, if you’re super hungry and would rather opt for a meal, then you have to order in their mutton dhansak with rice {INR 190}. The meat in tender and the flavours are perfect. Throw in some chicken farcha {INR 70} to go with it and you’ve earned yourself an ideal lunch.