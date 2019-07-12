Vegan Shoes & Chic Indian Wear: This Fashion Studio Run By Three Friends Has All Things Designer

Sure, starting a business with friends always has its pro and cons. Well, after landing into this quirky studio run by three friends with three different passions, we can’t help but clearly witness the pros outweighing the cons. Called Boutique, the designer store is divided into three sections – shoes and bags, jewellery and designer kurtis. Each run and handled by an individual partner. Towards the right is the first label called Mysaa which includes traditional shoes and ethnic bags section. The fact that their collection is all hand-made and completely vegan, instantly made us fall in love with them. We spotted some quirky indo-western and traditional wedges, flats and heels which start at INR 1,000. If you have a specific need or design in mind, they customise shoes as well. Address it to them and they’ll make a fresh pair for you. If you’re into rare and unique handbags, you’ll be awed by their massive collection. We loved their mother of pearl bags with unique 3D floral design on them. Their clutches and handbags are perfect to go with a pretty saree or a lehenga. Next is the jewellery section called ‘Kajal & Sweta’ which essentially includes pure silver and bridal set of jewellery. Starting from INR 5,000 (and ranging up to INR 50,000), they have pretty gold jumkas, pretty chandbali sets, ethnic necklaces, kundan, chandelier earrings, bridal sets of bangles etc. So, if you have a simple outfit for a wedding, you know exactly where to head to accessorise it well. And lastly comes a chic, contemporary-inspired and exclusive designer collection of Indian wear from the brand names ‘Rutuja Thomas’. Offering sizes from XS to XXXL, the range of their collection starts from INR 3,000 and goes up to INR 40,000. Each of their product is made from pure fabrics which include silk, georgette, chanderi, organza etc. They also offer services of tailoring and customisation. So, this boutique is here to solve all your wardrobe woes under one roof with their quality and sustainable products, expertise and a keen sense of fashion.