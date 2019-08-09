Amazing cocktails & World's Best Cuisine At This Chic Vibe Restaurant In Worli

The Light House Cafe Landmark in Worli, Mumbai. 15 mins away from Railway Station of Lower Parel. This place is famous for serving amazing pizzas. Chicago Pizzas are their specialty and most people visit the place for them. Space is divided into the entrance, the bar area, the break-out area, and the sofa seating. The bar is 20-feet long, with a counter built by a 4-inch wooden plank. The break-out area is designed with high tables, benches and hanging lanterns meant as an informal space for people to socialize and connect. Starting with Drinks & Foods Bull Power Mocktail- This was made using red bull this was one of my favourite drinks I would recommend you to try this whenever you visit this place. Chermoula grilled cottage cheese skewers- Chermoula marinated cottage cheese skewers served with a side of salad. The quantity was a little less however, the dish was high on flavours. If you're someone who doesn't like spicy food, this dish is for you! Chicago Style Pizza: If you can wait for 45 minutes at least then this is a Must try Pizza & These are the most filling thing that you can have in Lighthouse cafe. This pizza stuffed with cheese and cooked as a pie which makes it enough for more one person. Desserts Oreo cheesecake- The oreo cheesecake was a stunner, quite literally. The cheesecake was soft and the presentation of the dish was top notch. This is a must-have here! 🥧 Cappuccino Cheese Cake- This cheesecake was so soft that it gets melt in the mouth and I loved the flavor of coffee in it. Caramel Cheese Cake- Sweet Cheese Cake topped with Caramel layer on top. Super sweet and tasty. The pieces were huge and can fulfill a couple of people’s heart. Light House Cafe's Manager Mahesh along with Captain Mr. Sushil and Bartender Mr. Ajay were good at their work and made good arrangements for our hospitality. Thank you Team Light House Cafe