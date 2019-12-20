Going To A Shake Joint For A Chicken Bhuna Roll? Only If It's Shakey Wakey

Okay so the thing with Shakey Wakey is that it’ll almost annoy you with a million options scribbled on their menu board. Spoilt for choice is not just a phrase, it’s true at Shakey Wakey. Especially when all you want is a Nutella shake but then there’s Mars and other option too. Highly recommended is their in-house creation, the chocolate mint shake – it probably won’t be on the menu so please ask for it at the counter. The chocolate and mint combo is genius and is almost like drinking a concoction of After 8 thins.