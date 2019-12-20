Bandra’s go-to place for thick, yummy shakes has also mastered rolls. We delve deep into the matter so your next roll pick-up is a well-informed one.
Going To A Shake Joint For A Chicken Bhuna Roll? Only If It's Shakey Wakey
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
Starting at INR 70, their non-vegetarian rolls are the stars of the show of everyone’s midnight munchies. They are open till 3am in the night and shell out the tasty rolls from their tiny counter and seating space near Pali Naka. A must-try is their chicken hot garlic roll at INR 120, chicken bhuna roll at INR 120 is a spectacular mix of spices, chicken sausages roll at INR 140 and egg paneer roll at INR 110 are all good options. There’s also chicken tandoori and chicken tikka rolls to be drooled over.
Sip On
Okay so the thing with Shakey Wakey is that it’ll almost annoy you with a million options scribbled on their menu board. Spoilt for choice is not just a phrase, it’s true at Shakey Wakey. Especially when all you want is a Nutella shake but then there’s Mars and other option too. Highly recommended is their in-house creation, the chocolate mint shake – it probably won’t be on the menu so please ask for it at the counter. The chocolate and mint combo is genius and is almost like drinking a concoction of After 8 thins.
So We're Saying...
Shakey Wakey is that affordable and inviting shake place where you’ll always find people chatting over a glass/roll. It’s your go-to place for when midnight hunger pangs strike.
