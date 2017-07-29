Head To Taste Of Kerala For Chicken Nadan Curry And Unlimited Pappadam

The restaurants primarily served non-vegetarian sadhyas, but they also serve a mean vegetarian sadhya for INR 95 per person. Bonus: unlimited pappadums. A really hearty non vegetarian meal for two could cost up to INR 1,000 but could be as low as INR 500 as well.

The must-have items on their menu are the chicken nadan curry, appams, porottas and payasam. Their surmai fry is also exceptional – not cooked to the point of dryness, as is often found to be the case.