This Restaurant In Andheri Is Serving An Amazing Fusion Appetiser! Drop By Now!

3 Wise Monkeys: New party place in the by lanes of Veera Desai, Andheri. Cozy ambience with great detailing in their decor especially the ceiling art is a sure shot, not miss ( loved the use of pencils to create a monkey face ) the music is quite good as so is the service here. Coming to the food we started with chicken pani puri an amazing concept of serving shredded chicken tandoori kheema within a puri served with a spicy tandoori sauce in a shot glass instead of regular pudina pani. The cocktails and mocktails are also highly recommended here. Another recommended dish is the Pesto pasta and the Palak halwa which were unique, tasty and delicious. Do not miss to try their hand-churned ice cream flavours .All are delicious and worth trying.