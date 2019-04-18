A Go-To Place For Authentic Chinese Cuisine

While you definitely cannot eat bad at China House, ironically you don’t always eat the best! This restaurant topped our list every time there was a mention on “authentic Chinese cuisines”, however this time, I would rather list it under one of the best “clubs in Mumbai” (no complaints). A tad bit disappointing but surely worth revisiting, as while there is a little that needs improvement, there is a lot that needs compliment as well: the hot & sour veg soup, potato lotus root fritters and crystal vegetable dumplings were table’s favourite appetisers; while the water chestnut dumplings tasted fine, they were falling apart (perhaps overcooked, perhaps clumsily rolled). The jasmine tea was a great palate cleanser & the salads were a good accompaniment. The main course was decent! Fried noodles with vegetables & mushrooms were innovative. The dessert was a way below my expectations (it was so sweet that I could barely take more than 2 bites) 🍜🍛🍝🍡