Mood For Chinese? Head Over To Soy Street Now

If if you're looking for something very Chinese to eat then Soy Street is your place this place is exactly E 10 minutes away from Vashi station very nearby it's in the Inorbit Mall and the Ambience the food overall is amazing. Ambience -8/10 I like the space they have India Ambience and they have outfit setting also which look amazing in the evening with all the parallel sides are 9 and inside also you have a comfortable chair sitting if the comfortable table and some cute design your and there on the wall Food and Drinks - 8 /10 1) Liit If you planning to have something in cocktails then you should go for LED it is in a tall glass and it has the amazing flavour of always alcohol and mixed very well 2) Pan-fried chicken dumpling I was craving for the dumpling from fast today's and I have the best dumpling I can see that because this dumpling is not overcooked or not undercooked 3) Bangkok chicken If you are a crispy chicken lover then you will surely gonna love this bank of chicken they have an amazing different flavour with the Bangkok spices and it gives amazing blend to it 4) Mushroom pot rice The pot rice is their special thing and the mushroom for the drive which we ordered was in chicken it was light yellow gravy but it was spicy do and if you want more spicy you can ask the shape to make it 5)Salted caramel tart In the end, we ended our dinner with this amazing salted caramel start it was so soft and it has a missing blend of caramel and chocolate it's like you can have it all it was one of my favourites Service - 7/10 On-time I like that Staff- 7/10 Very attentive and very polite