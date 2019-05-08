Chembur Has A New Venue For Some Awesome Chinese Dishes!

The Golden Wok is located near Diamond Garden. Though it's a small restaurant it's really bright, lively and has great aroma! They offer vegetarian and non-vegetarian Chinese options. When it comes to Chinese, soup is a must. We had the Chicken Manchow Soup which was perfect in consistency and great in taste.. came along with the fried noodles and I love it that way. Heading to the starters we had the Crispy Veg Schezwan Dry which was good.. also had the Chicken Black Pepper Dry which was delicious and spicy. Spicy food and chilled Mocktails are always amazing. Had the Virgin Mojito really very refreshing. Talking about the main course had the Chicken Hakka noodles which were fresh, drooling had a good amount of veggies tasted too good! We also had the Chicken Burnt Ginger Garlic Fried Rice. I have to say this that it was too good for words. Highly recommended. The main course came along with the gravy called the Chicken Chilli Garlic Gravy which was good in quantity and was yummy. To end the meal on a happy Note dessert is a must. We had Caramel Custard which was Really soft, sweet and nice. The Chocolate Mousse was the highlight. It was chocolatey, sweet and drooling! Definitely Recommended.