Enjoy Pocket Friendly Meals From Wok Express!

Fast Food Restaurants

Wok Express

Malad West, Mumbai
3.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Infinity Mall, Food Court, 3rd Floor, Unit 325, New Link Road, Malad, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Wok Express is the go-to quick-service restaurant which is grown rapidly in a small time. And the reasons are obvious here you get amazing Chinese food. They have the A la cartè menu also you can make your bowl as per your choice. The starters dumplings are worth trying out. They have valuable pocket-friendly meals. And the make your bowls also have 3 variations you can take as per your need. Don’t forget to try out the desserts too.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

