Heading To Goa? Make A Stop At Beautiful Chiplun To Soak In Some Calm

Located in Ratnagiri district, it is one of the major stops for buses while going to Goa. It’s about 250 kms from Mumbai and 300 kms from Goa.

If you’re travelling to Goa by bus, it’ll be on the way, where the conductor will explicitly announce when it arrives. You can always ask him to tell you, when it does, in case the bus is not proactive. If you’re driving down, follow the directions here. There’s also numerous trains that go to Chiplun from Dadar, CST and Bandra. Check out the list of trains here.