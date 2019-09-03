A small town in the foothills of the Konkan stretch, Chiplun is a charming little site you should stop over at, before easing into the madness of Goa. The town is small, so you can see all the heritage sites, cover the food scene or just sit by the river.
Heading To Goa? Make A Stop At Beautiful Chiplun To Soak In Some Calm
What to see?
There’s Gowalkot fort, Sawatsada Waterfalls, Koyna Dam, Pandavaas Caves and Vashisti river to be seen in this beautiful town.
How to get there?
Located in Ratnagiri district, it is one of the major stops for buses while going to Goa. It’s about 250 kms from Mumbai and 300 kms from Goa.
If you’re travelling to Goa by bus, it’ll be on the way, where the conductor will explicitly announce when it arrives. You can always ask him to tell you, when it does, in case the bus is not proactive. If you’re driving down, follow the directions here. There’s also numerous trains that go to Chiplun from Dadar, CST and Bandra. Check out the list of trains here.
Why it's great?
It’s a great place to cool off after the Goa trip or bracing yourself for it before. The sunset is unreal here, so it’s a great place to just take it easy on life.
What to carry?
Don't leave home without snacks, toiletries and beach essentials.
Where to stay?
Chiplun is a small town and as such resorts or lodges tend towards the basic here, though there are a couple of higher end options. Among the top choices, we hear the Riverview Resort is a good option for a more luxurious stay. The spacious property has views of the Vashisthi River. There is even a spa on site for those relaxation goals. Prices for a deluxe room start at around INR 5500.
If you're looking for a more affordable option, we suggest Hotel Reemz. Their deluxe rooms start at INR 2999.
