Did You Know You Could Get A Chocolate Ball Lit On Fire In Mumbai?

The land of food mischief and experiments, Mumbai does it again. Pa Pa Ya in at its outlet in Lower Parel and Colaba serves a ridiculous flaming dessert – chocolate ball on fire – and we kid not, it is literally on fire.

Intrigued and amused? U too, fam, us too. The chocolate ball is created in the most sinful way possible. The story begins with the humble chocolate ganache, a bit of cheese cake cream mixed with coffee cream. Then comes in four scoops of vanilla ice cream dropped in cookie crumble and voila, the chocolate ball comes to live.

Finally, this ball of heaven {or hell} is flamed with 15 ml of cooked alcohol and eventually gets toffee sauce poured on it. Isn’t this the sweetest story you’ve heard in a while? A happy ending.