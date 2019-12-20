Choc-ception: This Mumbai Cafe Serves A Chocolate Shake Inside A Chocolate Mug

All you chocoholics, it’s time to feed your addiction with Tea Villa’s chocolate brick shake which is basically a chocolate shake served inside solid chocolate mug.
All The Chocolate In The World
The Chocolate Brick shake is served at Tea Villa Cafe, and is known for its exotic collection of tea and more. Not only do they have a sinful dessert menu {nutella waffles anyone?}, Tea Villa is a great place to stop by for a quick waffle and tea indulgence.
However, we are taken in by the astoundingly looking and delicious chocolate brick shake they offer – which basically includes a chocolate brownie, along with chocolate mousse which is then topped with lots and lots of whipped cream. It doesn’t end here though, this chocoholic mix is served in a chocolate mug which is drizzled with even more chocolate sauce around it with a hint of caramel syrup.
If you believe in sweet death by chocolate then order in a brick shake and let us know if you managed surviving this extra sweet ordeal.
Price: INR 200
Sometimes a select outlet may not have the brick shake to offer, so make sure you check before dropping in for a chocolaty and sinful outing.
