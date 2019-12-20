Choc-ception: This Mumbai Cafe Serves A Chocolate Shake Inside A Chocolate Mug

The Chocolate Brick shake is served at Tea Villa Cafe, and is known for its exotic collection of tea and more. Not only do they have a sinful dessert menu {nutella waffles anyone?}, Tea Villa is a great place to stop by for a quick waffle and tea indulgence.

However, we are taken in by the astoundingly looking and delicious chocolate brick shake they offer – which basically includes a chocolate brownie, along with chocolate mousse which is then topped with lots and lots of whipped cream. It doesn’t end here though, this chocoholic mix is served in a chocolate mug which is drizzled with even more chocolate sauce around it with a hint of caramel syrup.