Cocoa Love: Here's Where You Can Buy Awesome Chocolates In Mumbai

With over 70 years in the chocolate-making business, Fantasie Chocolate by Zeba Kohli is an artisan chocolate brand with boutiques across the city. The store specialises in a variety of different types of chocolate and this includes their very own range of chocolates like chocolate bars and truffles, plus curated wedding collections and a range of imported chocolates too. We think their range of flavoured bars like the kiwi and blueberry are fun and interesting to try, priced at INR 340.