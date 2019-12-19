Chocoholics, This Store Has Every Type Of Chocolate & Confectionery You Could Imagine

If you love chocolate as much as we do, we've got a secret that we're about to share with you. There's a store just outside Phoenix Market City in Kurla called Mr. Choco&nut that has the most amazing collection of chocolates you could lay your hands on. The store is a third-generation business that started off by selling Ullhasnagar-made chocolates, which then progressed on to Indian makers with Amul, Nestle and others. The third generation, who is currently in charge, sells only imported chocolates. So, you'll find Maltesers, Cadbury Easter eggs, all types of Dairy Milk, Lindt, Belgian brands and so much more. The prices start at INR 50 and can go up to INR 2,000. If you're on the lookout for mints, imported cereals, multi-flavoured Pringles and much more, you can find it all here. It's a great place to plan the perfect gift for those who can't get enough of all things chocolate! Nom nom time, folks!