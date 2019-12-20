Manjeet's Chhole Bhature In Sion Koliwada Are Authentic And Oh-So-Delish!

Manjeet Chole Puri Wala at G.T.B Nagar in Sion is a small eatery that serves, as the name suggests, mouth-watering chole bhature and also has a wide variety of kulchas. Don’t go here expecting something fancy. The eatery is small, with a dhaba-like ambiance, but boasts of delicious food and good service. The food is pocket-friendly, which is another bonus.

If you’e the kind who loves to indulge in a delightful, north Indian breakfast, then Manjeet is a must-visit for you. However, if you do plan to get here on a Sunday morning, be sure to reach before 8am, as plenty of people begin to queue up to take their share of the amazing food.