Manjeet's Chhole Bhature In Sion Koliwada Are Authentic And Oh-So-Delish!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 100
- Delivery Available
Go Here For A Wholesome Breakfast
Manjeet Chole Puri Wala at G.T.B Nagar in Sion is a small eatery that serves, as the name suggests, mouth-watering chole bhature and also has a wide variety of kulchas. Don’t go here expecting something fancy. The eatery is small, with a dhaba-like ambiance, but boasts of delicious food and good service. The food is pocket-friendly, which is another bonus.
If you’e the kind who loves to indulge in a delightful, north Indian breakfast, then Manjeet is a must-visit for you. However, if you do plan to get here on a Sunday morning, be sure to reach before 8am, as plenty of people begin to queue up to take their share of the amazing food.
So, We're Saying...
Go here when you feel like treating yourself to an amazing breakfast {and may be hit the gym after}.
