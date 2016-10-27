Want Truffle Fries With That? If You're At The Table, You Definitely Do

Go here for the food. The ambience and drinks and everything else are an accessory to the food, which is mindfully put together. Their dishes are original, unique and are delightful. No gimmicks, no fancy plating. Just really really good food.

You must try the truffle fries with Cajun mustard and this phenomenal tomato ketchup, which is made in-house. Their avocado on toast is spectacular! And their soft shell tacos will hit a home run.