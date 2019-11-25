'Tis The Season: Christmas Movies To Bookmark This Year

Decorating Christmas trees, wrapping gifts for our loved ones, attending midnight mass and listening to Christmas carols, munching on deliciously baked cookies, sipping on mulled wine - finally, one of our favourite festive season is back! While everyone has their own special way of celebrating Christmas, we feel this festive season is incomplete without putting on comfy socks, cuddling in a cozy corner and watching Christmas movies. 

While we all have our favourties, we've picked a few Chirstmas movies of all time: 

Home Alone

We asked our peers and friends around to know what's the one Christmas movie they love, and it was Home Alone. Let's accept it, almost all of us grew up watching this cute movie series and adoring the 8-year-old Kevin spends his Christmas fighting burglars after he's accidentally left from by his family. 

After 5 amazing movie series, we still find ourselves going back to this movie and watching it like for the zillionth time, especially during this festive season.

Release Year: 1991

Elf

Another cute, feel-good and popular Christmas movie to watch to brighten your festive season. Growing up with the Elfs in the Northern Pole, the main character, Buddy heads to back to New York in search of his family. Set in New York, this movie beautifully captures the city during the Christmas season (which is also when the city looks and feels its best), amuses us with well-written lines and makes us laugh with Buddy's jolly character.

Release Date: 2003

The Holiday

If you're a kind of a person who loves watching romcoms, this movie is for you. And if you've watched it, we'd say go for it again. Plan a cute date with your bae or grab your girlfriends and simply have a cute movie night. Apart from the wonderful cast this classic comedy brings together, we love how relatable, entertaining and timeless this movie is. 

Release Date: 2006

A Christmas In New York

Romance, complications, festive vibes and 6 couples - A Christmas In New York - should be on your list this Christmas season for sure. Well, we all know, New York is one of the best cities in the world to celebrate Christmas, so how about experiencing the vibe through this movie? With the main plot revolving around 6 couples in a Manhattan hotel, the movie unfolds 6 romantic and cute love stories. 

Release Date: 2016

A Christmas Prince

One of our personal favourite, guys! A cute romantic set up between an aspiring journalist and a royal prince, A Christmas Prince is the perfect movie to start your movie binge this festive season. It's super cute and is sure to set the right Christmas-y vibe for sure. And and, let us tell you, they've got a sequel as well which came our the very next year. What's even better? The trailer for the third series too is out this year.  

Release Date: 2017

Princess Switch

This is another feel-good movie revolving around two lookalikes who switch their lives for a few days, only to realize that they are happier in living the lives of the other. From realizing their true passions to finding their life partners, this switch pans out pretty well for them. 

Release Date: 2018

Christmas Wedding Planner

What's better than hearing the wedding bells during Christmas. Romance is literally in the air. And that's one reason we really really love this movie. A cute love story between a wedding planner and a private investigator, the movie is set up around a lavish wedding and revolves around a lot of drama, suspense with tit-bits of romance. It's cute and definitely a one time watch. 

Release Date: 2017

Polar Express

The Polar Express is one movie that has a deeper, shivery undertone, unlike the usual jolly movies you watch during Christmas. What we truly love about the film is that the characters don't look real, but don't look unreal either, they're visually magnetic, where many of the voice performances are by none other than Tom Hanks. Now, we don't want to give out spoilers for those of you who haven't seen this yet, and have made plans to break the tradition and give it a go this Christmas, but, we will leave you with something special - the conductor tells the boy that he should get on the train, we feel that too. It's time you sidestep those Christmas cliches and experience a magical Christmas that'll stay with you a while.

Release Date: 2018

Klaus

If you're already deep into the Christmas spirit, we're sure you haven't wasted a second and have already bookmarked this year's favourite movie, Klaus, to watch over and over. For the ones who think they might give it a god, we say, go ahead. It's Santa's origin story, let's just lay this to rest. You'll understand how the quintessential Santa got his sled, the reindeer, and how sliding down the chimney became the thing it is today.

Release Date: 2019