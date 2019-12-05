Sorted: Outfits To Rock At The Next Christmas Party
Solid Fit & Flare Midi Dress
What's a Christmas party without the perfect dress? This knee-length dress from Femella comes in 3 colours - red, green and wine. We love the green options for a Christmas party. Pair with a pair of black heels and you've got a whole outfit ready to go.
Monotone Pintuck Detail Jumpsuit with Belt
Nothing says Christmas like a bright red jumpsuit. This relaxed fit jumpsuit from Fabnest has pintuck detailing and a flattering tie waist. It's available in sizes upto 2XL in 5 shades: red, yellow, pink, grey, and navy
Striped Sleeves Detail Solid Sweater
Colorblocked Round Neck Sweater
Handwoven Grid Chequered Red Shirt
Get into the Christmas spirit with this chequered bright red shirt. Team up with a pair of denims for a casual look and a pair of casual lace-ups.
Contrast Panel Sleeves Shrug
Looking for a smart casual option? This jacket from Rigo is a great choice. It's black and white contrast combo teams well with a plain tee and a pair of trousers. For a pop of colour, opt for a bright tee - Christmas suggestion, red.
Comments (0)