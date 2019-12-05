Sorted: Outfits To Rock At The Next Christmas Party

It's Christmas Season folks. And that means it's time to plan your outfit for that party invite. Reds, greens and golds for the win! Here's what you can shop on Shop LBB.

Solid Fit & Flare Midi Dress

What's a Christmas party without the perfect dress? This knee-length dress from Femella comes in 3 colours - red, green and wine. We love the green options for a Christmas party. Pair with a pair of black heels and you've got a whole outfit ready to go.

Monotone Pintuck Detail Jumpsuit with Belt

Nothing says Christmas like a bright red jumpsuit. This relaxed fit jumpsuit from Fabnest has pintuck detailing and a flattering tie waist. It's available in sizes upto 2XL in 5 shades: red, yellow, pink, grey, and navy

merchant image Fabnest

Striped Sleeves Detail Solid Sweater

Christmas is incomplete without a great sweater to team up with a pair of smart trousers. And of course, it has to be red. This sweater from Club York comes with a round neck and knitted ribbed detailing.

Colorblocked Round Neck Sweater

We'll make it easy for you to pick your Christmas Party outfit. This sweater with a quartet of block colours is a casual but stylish addition to your wardrobe. Team up with trousers or a pair of denims and casual loafers to complete the look.

Handwoven Grid Chequered Red Shirt

Get into the Christmas spirit with this chequered bright red shirt. Team up with a pair of denims for a casual look and a pair of casual lace-ups. 

Contrast Panel Sleeves Shrug

Looking for a smart casual option? This jacket from Rigo is a great choice. It's black and white contrast combo teams well with a plain tee and a pair of trousers. For a pop of colour, opt for a bright tee - Christmas suggestion, red. 