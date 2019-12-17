Bon Appétit: Restaurants With A Special Christmas Menu

With an equal emphasis being put on both food and drink, Keiba is the place you can come to for a delicious, authentic Asian meal followed by a night at the high-energy bar. And they’ve curated an exciting and special X-mas menu for with lip-smacking appetizers, main course and delicious desserts.

Enjoy unlimited food, imported liquor and a performance by a special guest DJ.

When: December 24th – December 25th

What’s Special: Christmas delicacies like baked cheesecake and Turnip cake and surprise gifts by a secret Santa.

Price: INR 3,500 per head (inclusive of all taxes)