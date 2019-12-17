Christmas season's finally here, and so is all the drool-worthy food, from main courses to gorgeous-looking desserts, to spike our interest. Want to know how to make your Christmas really special? Check out our list of places you can enjoy the yuletide celebrations with family and loved ones. Merry Christmas!
Bon Appétit: Restaurants With A Special Christmas Menu
Bastian, Bandra
Popularly known for their seafood delicacies and extravagant brunches, Bastian’s got something special for you to light up your festive season. This year Bastian is presenting a Christmas boogie with a special Christmas a la carte dinner. Well, that’s not it, there’s an fun after party too! They’ve organized for a 70s American disco themed party at One Street.
When: December 24th – December 25th
What’s Special: A curated festive dinner with a 70s themed disco after party
Price: INR 1,500 (cover charges)
- Price for two: ₹ 4200
Keiba, Mahalaxmi
With an equal emphasis being put on both food and drink, Keiba is the place you can come to for a delicious, authentic Asian meal followed by a night at the high-energy bar. And they’ve curated an exciting and special X-mas menu for with lip-smacking appetizers, main course and delicious desserts.
Enjoy unlimited food, imported liquor and a performance by a special guest DJ.
When: December 24th – December 25th
What’s Special: Christmas delicacies like baked cheesecake and Turnip cake and surprise gifts by a secret Santa.
Price: INR 3,500 per head (inclusive of all taxes)
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Thirsty City 127, Lower Parel
Dim lighting, boozy cocktails and lit ambiance, Thirsty City 127 the place to be if you’re looking for a killer night. From special Christmas brew craft cocktails to winter special Christmasy menu, this place is sure to make your Christmas eve extra special.
When: December 24th
What’s Special: Christmas themed cocktails and winter special meals
Price: INR 1,000
- Price for two: ₹ 3200
Lake View Café, Powai
Looking for something fancy and extra special? Well, this fine dine in Powai is where you need to spend your Christmas eve. Enjoy a breathtaking view from the hotel as you sip on relish the ultimate Christmas Eve feast made with scrumptious flavours and traditional recipes.
When: December 24th
What’s Special: An ultimate Christmas feast meal
Price: INR 2595
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Lord Of The Bar, Thane
A new joint in Thane, Lord Of The Bar immediately caught spotlight for their open kitchen concept and a live jalebi counter. Now, during this most wonderful time of the year they’re giving you a legit reason to enjoy a wholesome Christmas feast, mocktails and cocktails, and non-stop Christmas music.
When: 24th December – 25th December
What’s Special: Christmas themed mocktails and cocktails, X-mas meals.
Price: INR 799 and upwards.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Comments (0)