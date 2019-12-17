Bon Appétit: Restaurants With A Special Christmas Menu

Christmas season's finally here, and so is all the drool-worthy food, from main courses to gorgeous-looking desserts, to spike our interest. Want to know how to make your Christmas really special? Check out our list of places you can enjoy the yuletide celebrations with family and loved ones. Merry Christmas! 

Bastian, Bandra

Popularly known for their seafood delicacies and extravagant brunches, Bastian’s got something special for you to light up your festive season. This year Bastian is presenting a Christmas boogie with a special Christmas a la carte dinner. Well, that’s not it, there’s an fun after party too! They’ve organized for a 70s American disco themed party at One Street. 

When: December 24th – December 25th 

What’s Special: A curated festive dinner with a 70s themed disco after party

Price: INR 1,500 (cover charges)

Bastian

New Kamal Building, B-1, Opp. National College, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Keiba, Mahalaxmi

With an equal emphasis being put on both food and drink, Keiba is the place you can come to for a delicious, authentic Asian meal followed by a night at the high-energy bar. And they’ve curated an exciting and special X-mas menu for with lip-smacking appetizers, main course and delicious desserts.

Enjoy unlimited food, imported liquor and a performance by a special guest DJ.  

When: December 24th – December 25th 

What’s Special: Christmas delicacies like baked cheesecake and Turnip cake and surprise gifts by a secret Santa. 

Price: INR 3,500 per head (inclusive of all taxes)

Keiba

Amateur's Rider's Club, Gate 5, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Thirsty City 127, Lower Parel


Dim lighting, boozy cocktails and lit ambiance, Thirsty City 127 the place to be if you’re looking for a killer night. From special Christmas brew craft cocktails to winter special Christmasy menu, this place is sure to make your Christmas eve extra special. 

When: December 24th

What’s Special: Christmas themed cocktails and winter special meals

Price: INR 1,000 

Thirsty City 127

Todi Mills & Compund, Mathuradas Mill, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Lake View Café, Powai

Looking for something fancy and extra special? Well, this fine dine in Powai is where you need to spend your Christmas eve. Enjoy a breathtaking view from the hotel as you sip on relish the ultimate Christmas Eve feast made with scrumptious flavours and traditional recipes.

When: December 24th 

What’s Special: An ultimate Christmas feast meal

Price: INR 2595

Lake View Cafe - Renaissance Hotel

Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, 2 & 3-B, Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai, Mumbai

Lord Of The Bar, Thane

A new joint in Thane, Lord Of The Bar immediately caught spotlight for their open kitchen concept and a live jalebi counter. Now, during this most wonderful time of the year they’re giving you a legit reason to enjoy a wholesome Christmas feast, mocktails and cocktails, and non-stop Christmas music. 

When: 24th December – 25th December

What’s Special: Christmas themed mocktails and cocktails, X-mas meals.

Price: INR 799 and upwards. 

Casual Dining

Lord Of Bar-B-Que

Dev Corpora, Shop 3 & 5, Khopat Road, Cadbury Junction, Thane, Maharashtra

